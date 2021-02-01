Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.40 on Monday, reaching $199.87. The stock had a trading volume of 16,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,737. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The company has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

