Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFY. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 877.6% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 47,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.15. 80,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,818,163. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

