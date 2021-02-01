Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.25.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $3.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $446.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $530.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

