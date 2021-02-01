Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,515,000 after purchasing an additional 118,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,384,000 after purchasing an additional 112,329 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $59,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,521,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,200 shares of company stock valued at $29,266,161. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point upped their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price (up from $588.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

MKTX traded up $14.48 on Monday, reaching $551.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,000. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $548.45 and a 200-day moving average of $520.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

