Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $87.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,326. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.53 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.