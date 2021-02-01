Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,898 FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.89.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $13,244,180.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,513 shares in the company, valued at $17,822,361.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.72. 3,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $329.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

