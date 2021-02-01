Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,609 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 9,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $257.68. The company had a trading volume of 152,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,981,084. The company has a market capitalization of $697.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.03.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. China Renaissance Securities raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.75.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.