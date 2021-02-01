Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,342,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $339.29. 12,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $379.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.30 and its 200 day moving average is $315.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.85.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.