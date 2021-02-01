Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Copart by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Copart by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Copart by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Copart by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,796,000 after purchasing an additional 352,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.76. 4,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,490. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

