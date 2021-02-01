Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000. Moody’s makes up approximately 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,388,828,000 after acquiring an additional 806,284 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,504,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Moody’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,771,000 after acquiring an additional 82,571 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Moody’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,668,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,497,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,152,000 after buying an additional 37,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.08.

NYSE MCO traded up $5.68 on Monday, hitting $271.94. 2,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.93 and a 200-day moving average of $281.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,547 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,276 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

