Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Insiders sold 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.98 on Monday, reaching $167.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.60. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

