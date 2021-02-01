Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.27. The stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,211. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

