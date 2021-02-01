Masari Tops 1-Day Volume of $506.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Masari coin can now be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Masari has a market cap of $356,512.64 and approximately $506.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Masari has traded 53.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,696.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,358.09 or 0.04030410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.28 or 0.00392559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.16 or 0.01217226 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.13 or 0.00528630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.87 or 0.00432884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00259444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00022171 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

