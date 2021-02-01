Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

NYSE MA opened at $316.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.89. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $315.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.65, for a total transaction of $29,406,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,576,029,263.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 570,148 shares of company stock valued at $183,385,876 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,300,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

