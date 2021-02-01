Matic Network Trading Up 26.2% This Week (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Matic Network has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. One Matic Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Matic Network has a total market cap of $198.03 million and approximately $47.01 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00068625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.23 or 0.00860381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00050295 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00040239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.47 or 0.04515582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00019972 BTC.

About Matic Network

Matic Network (MATIC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,877,830,774 coins. Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network . Matic Network’s official website is matic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Matic Network

Matic Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matic Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matic Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

