Matrix Service (MTRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, analysts expect Matrix Service to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

In other Matrix Service news, Director James Harry Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

