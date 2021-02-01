Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Up 5.3%

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.42. 162,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 336,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $328.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Harry Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $26,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 74.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 9.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 846,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 143,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

