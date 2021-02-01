Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Mattel worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,985 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Mattel by 153.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,228 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mattel in the third quarter valued at $17,550,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $18,003,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $15,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.66.

MAT stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,812.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

