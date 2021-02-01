Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Short Interest Down 30.1% in January

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,100 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the December 31st total of 698,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 165,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in Matthews International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Matthews International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Matthews International by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.21. 5,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MATW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

