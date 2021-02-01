Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Trading Up 5.6%

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)’s share price was up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $32.24. Approximately 149,384 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 148,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MATW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Matthews International by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 41,676 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Matthews International during the second quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Matthews International during the third quarter worth about $3,552,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

