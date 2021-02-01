Maverick Chain Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $359,424.85 and approximately $4,073.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00047982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00149654 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00068584 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00266195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038518 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

