McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 27,563 Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,364,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.2% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.53. 198,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,016,500. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $202.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

