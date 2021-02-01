McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 29,869 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for about 2.1% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DSI. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after acquiring an additional 331,785 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,881,000 after purchasing an additional 123,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,644,000 after purchasing an additional 108,588 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 58,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 88,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 41,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.23. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $73.68.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

