McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 60,444 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.5% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,119,000 after buying an additional 92,532 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,583,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,082,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,139,000 after purchasing an additional 151,878 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,976,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,270,000 after purchasing an additional 152,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,985,000 after purchasing an additional 176,052 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $63.28.

