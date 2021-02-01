McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.53. 2,781,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,446,590. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

