McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.40 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.3% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of MGC stock traded up $2.27 on Monday, hitting $134.44. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,700. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $137.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.51 and its 200 day moving average is $124.62.

