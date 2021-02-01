McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.2% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.89. 533,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,253,242. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

