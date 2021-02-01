McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 2.4% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $4.30 on Monday, hitting $226.81. 1,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,337. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $232.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.72 and its 200 day moving average is $206.59.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

