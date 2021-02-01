McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Lifted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 580.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,632 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.3% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 24.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 6,797 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,826. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $154.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.25 and a 200 day moving average of $213.03.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.76.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

