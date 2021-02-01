McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.94. The company had a trading volume of 98,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,826. The company has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.03.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.76.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

