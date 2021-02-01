Mchain Price Reaches $0.0006 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 38% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Mchain has traded up 77.2% against the dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a total market cap of $33,146.21 and $36.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007687 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003032 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007118 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000048 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 55,041,675 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

