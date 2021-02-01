MCO 1-Day Volume Tops $540,325.00 (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. One MCO token can now be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00008279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MCO has a market capitalization of $44.17 million and approximately $540,325.00 worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MCO has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MCO Token Profile

MCO is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The official website for MCO is crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

MCO Token Trading

