Medgold Resources Corp. (MED.V) (CVE:MED) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.11

Medgold Resources Corp. (MED.V) (CVE:MED)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 5686752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.13 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Medgold Resources Corp. (MED.V) (CVE:MED)

Medgold Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal properties in Europe. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Tlamino project comprising two contiguous licenses, such as Donje Tlamino and Surlica-Dukat covering an area of 192 square kilometers located in the far southeast of Serbia.

