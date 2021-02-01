Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.75

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00.

About Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY)

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

