Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2021


Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDIBY. Mediobanca reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:MDIBY traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $8.85. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,688. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

