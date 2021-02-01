Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDIBY. Mediobanca reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario alerts:

OTCMKTS:MDIBY traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $8.85. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,688. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.