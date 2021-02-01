Medirom Healthcare Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:MRM) Quiet Period Will Expire on February 8th

Medirom Healthcare Technologies’ (NYSE:MRM) quiet period will expire on Monday, February 8th. Medirom Healthcare Technologies had issued 800,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 29th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of MRM stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. Medirom Healthcare Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

About Medirom Healthcare Technologies

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic health services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment operates and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

