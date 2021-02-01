Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Short Interest Down 27.8% in January

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,200 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 235,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 26,666 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $3,752,172.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,457,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,592,893.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 185,219 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $25,941,773.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,972,418.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 532,750 shares of company stock valued at $74,888,848 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Medpace by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Medpace by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.55. 11,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,863. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $150.57.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

