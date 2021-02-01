Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.16. Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 298,050 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$53.26 million and a P/E ratio of -15.91.

About Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA)

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

