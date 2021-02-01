MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Trading Up 7.6%

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) was up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 120,235 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 118,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $592.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.33.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.53. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 8,282 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $124,395.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,839,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 3,981 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $59,834.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,415,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,279,188.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,140. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 530.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

