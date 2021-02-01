Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Up 303.6% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $907,521.58 and approximately $128,673.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 303.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.37 or 0.00306256 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00028170 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003229 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001008 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $499.05 or 0.01478486 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

