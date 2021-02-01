MenaPay Price Hits $0.0134 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $56,635.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00068625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.23 or 0.00860381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00050295 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00040239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.47 or 0.04515582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00019972 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

