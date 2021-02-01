MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,577 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of MercadoLibre worth $415,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,645 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,009,000 after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,248,000 after acquiring an additional 121,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 177,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,585.35.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $116.78 on Monday, hitting $1,896.29. 31,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,689. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,744.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,343.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,853.13 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

