Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Decreased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.0% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

