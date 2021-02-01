Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.9% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,424,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,288,000 after buying an additional 168,014 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.07 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

