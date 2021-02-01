Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 2.75% of Merida Merger Corp. I worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its position in Merida Merger Corp. I by 30.2% in the third quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 911,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 211,500 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 676,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 99,348 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCMJ opened at $10.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

