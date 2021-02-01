Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to report earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. Meritage Homes reported earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $12.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $14.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.15 to $17.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTH. Bank of America cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Meritage Homes stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.68. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

