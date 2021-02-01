Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.29 and the lowest is $2.60. Meritage Homes posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $12.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $14.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.15 to $17.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. Bank of America cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

MTH traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.70. 21,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average of $94.68. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $117.06.

In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

