MetaHash (MHC) Market Capitalization Tops $8.02 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $8.02 million and $134,077.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00150232 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00068393 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00262672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00039061 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,521,332,029 coins and its circulating supply is 2,350,954,736 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

