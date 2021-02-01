MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Reduced by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $48.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

