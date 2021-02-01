MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,177 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 775,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,432,000 after purchasing an additional 27,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.24.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $28.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

